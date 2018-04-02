Car crash on I-70 sends 2 people to hospital

COOPER COUNTY — One person was airlifted to University Hospital early Saturday morning with serious injuries after his semi truck struck a vehicle improperly parked in the driving lane of Interstate 70.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the improperly parked vehicle exited the right side of I-70 eastbound at the 103 mile marker at 1:57 a.m. after the semi truck driven by Gregory Long, 44, of Rolla struck it. Long was airlifted to the hospital. The improperly parked vehicle eventually came to rest in a ditch.

Long's truck also exited the right side of the interstate and proceeded to strike a traffic post, strike a guard rail and overturn.

Passenger Madelyn Long was transported to Cooper County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. There was no one in the improperly parked vehicle, according to the crash report.

[Editor's Note: This story was edited to state the correct type of vehicle driven by Long.]