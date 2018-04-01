Car Crash on Paris Causes Rush Hour Back-Up

COLUMBIA- A white Cadillac crashed into a cement truck early Friday evening. The crash occurred during rush hour near the intersection of William Street and Paris Road.



Workers were laying down cement in front of the Tiger Tots Child Development Center on Paris when the driver, heading West, crashed under the truck.



According to police, the driver says the sun was in his eyes, causing him to hit the truck. Towers had a hard time removing the car from the truck, causing a delay in the flow of the rush hour traffic.



There were no injuries from the accident.

