Car Crashes Through Junior High Football Field

COLUMBIA - A car drove through a fence at Jefferson Junior High Football practicefield. Witnesses say the driver smashed through the fence aftercolliding with another car on Rogers street. A 28-year-old woman is atUniversity Hospital with life threatening injuries.

A Pontiac Grand Prix and a GMC Yukon crashed into the fence earlier Monday afternoon.



Police say none of the football players are injured.

Emergency crews pulled the female driver of the Grand Prix out of the car and ambulances took her to University Hospital.

The male driver of the Yukon tried to flee the scene into Douglass Park but police caught him and took him into custody.

Police are not anything about the cause of this accident or the other driver involved.

