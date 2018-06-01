Car Drives Through Hospital ER Window

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - A teenage driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she struck a parked car and a garage wall, then backed into a glass window at the St. Luke's Hospital emergency room in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield.

No one was hurt. The incident happened about 3 a.m. Friday.

Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that three people were in the car when it pulled up to the emergency room. A sick person, the driver and another person went inside. The driver then returned to the car to move it.

Police say that's when she struck the parking garage and a parked car. She put the car in reverse and smashed through a 10-foot section of glass near the triage area of the hospital.