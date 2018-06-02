Car Goes Out of Control, Hits St. Louis Store

ST. LOUIS - An investigation continues after a woman lost control of her car and slammed into a St. Louis shoe store.

The accident happened about 2 a.m. Friday. KMOV-TV reports that the woman was not hurt. Authorities have not decided whether to seek charges.

Police say the woman was driving on Page Avenue and claims that she tried to avoid vehicles that were racing. Her car left the road, drove up a small hill and into the front of a Kids Footlocker store at Grand Avenue and Page.

Building inspectors were trying to determine the extent of damage to the structure.