Car hits bicycle, child injured

1 day 6 hours 30 minutes ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories
By: Monica Madden, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - A car crash Friday evening left a child injured and in the hospital.

Police said 51-year-old Stanley Alford of Jefferson City was driving northbound at the intersection of Missouri Boulevard and Delaware Street. The crash report said te child did not look before crossing the street and Alford was unable to stop in time. 

The child was taken to University of Missouri Hospital for injuries. KOMU 8 called the hospital, but hospital staff were unable to confirm any further details. 

