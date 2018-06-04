Car hits bicycle, child injured

JEFFERSON CITY - A car crash Friday evening left a child injured and in the hospital.

Police said 51-year-old Stanley Alford of Jefferson City was driving northbound at the intersection of Missouri Boulevard and Delaware Street. The crash report said te child did not look before crossing the street and Alford was unable to stop in time.

The child was taken to University of Missouri Hospital for injuries. KOMU 8 called the hospital, but hospital staff were unable to confirm any further details.