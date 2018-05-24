Car hits, kills man on St. Louis porch

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One person is dead and two others hurt after a car left the street and struck the front porch of a St. Louis home.

KMOV-TV reports that 56-year-old Loyde Henley died Wednesday night when a vehicle lost control and hit the porch where Henley was sitting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others on the porch were not hurt.

Authorities say three people got out of the car and ran.