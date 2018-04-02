Car hits protester in Ferguson, shots ring out

FERGUSON (AP) — A spokesman for the city of Ferguson says it appears the driver who struck a protester at an event marking the second anniversary of Michael Brown's death did not do so intentionally.

Spokesman Jeff Small tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the driver who hit a man standing in the road Tuesday evening was cooperating with police.

According to witnesses, gunfire broke after the collision. Small says there were bullet holes in the woman's car, but no one in the vehicle was injured.

He says the extent of the protester's injuries isn't known because he was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. It wasn't believed that anyone was struck by the gunfire.

No arrests were made.