Car Hobby Gone in Flames

"I looked out the door there and I see the smoke coming out, so I run down here and see what it was, I had a garden hose here, but I opened it and it was all in flames," he said.

Clark's garage was an inferno, possibly caused by an electrical problem.

The fire didn't destroy his life, but his hobbies instead. He spends his retired days working on historical vehicles, those he acquired here and there over the years. But now, that's all gone.

"There was nothing I could do and I've dealt with people my whole business life and you just take things as they come, you don't like 'em, but you can't let yourself dwell on them," Clark said.

What's left of his garage? Nothing but charred remains. He had a Ford pickup truck, a Ford Model-T, and other cars dating back almost 50 years and he said even though those things are gone, he's going to move on.

"I can't undo what's done and I don't think it will end up costing me too much because I won't build back the whole thing," he said.

He plans to rebuild what he can, with the help of his son, and just take each day as it comes. For now, he's OK.

"I'd rather be visiting with the grandkids than worrying about this," he said.

Clark says there was an overwhelming response by neighbors offering to help. He says at 78 years old, there's only so much a man can do. He's happy with what firefighters did in controlling the blaze. At this point Clark's insurance company will take over and do what it can to salvage what remains.