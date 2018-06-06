Car involved in police chase in Columbia still on the loose

COLUMBIA - A car chase wound through Columbia for miles on Thursday evening around 7 p.m. Multiple agencies got involved with the chase, but the car involved got away.

According to a Boone County Sheriff's Department sergeant, a deputy tried to pull the vehicle over as it had been known to be involved in drug activity. After running the plates, the deputy found that there was a warrant out for the owner of the vehicle's arrest.

The car chase started on the north side of town at Vandiver and Rangeline. The chase stretched over several miles, causing the Columbia Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol to get involved.

The car chase ended up in Fairview neighborhood where the sergeant said the car hit a dead end. However, the driver proceeded to drive through the grass between a traffic barricade and a tree, which allowed the driver to get away.

"We have some idea where the vehicle, where those occupants might have been staying and so we will continue to check those areas and tho look for that vehicle," Sergeant Nikki Antine said.

Police were still looking for the suspect Thursday night.

