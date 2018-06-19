Car Lovers Come Out for Corvette Cup in Columbia

COLUMBIA- Car lovers from across the state came out to the Quality Inn in Columbia Saturday to check out some classic cars for the 19th Annual Corvette Cup.

About 200 Corvette cars were on display today for the event held by the Mid-Missouri Corvette Club. Some cars traveled from as far as Oklahoma and Texas to be a part of the event.

For many of the owners, such as Melissa Dean, Corvettes are the only brand of car they own, and say each of their cars has a unique story.

"I was looking on a website and I saw this car, and it was pouring down rain, and my husband and I, I said I want to go look at this car. And so we ran out and looked at it, and I bought it in the rain, and I drove it home and I just, I love it," Dean said.

Dean said this is the first time participating in Columbia's Corvette Cup, but does participate in parades and other car shows in the St. Louis area.

"You meet a lot of fun people, and you see a lot of beautiful cars, and you get to drive yours places to see those cars," Dean said.

Rich Johnston is a member of the C-3 Sharks Car Club in O'Fallon, who said it was his first time participating in the Columbia show. He said he generally participates in about 12 or 15 shows a year.

"It's not so much about the trophies, it's about getting everyone together and looking at the cars, and see what everybody has done to them and that nature, and talking to the people. Car people are good people," Johnston said.

All of the proceeds from Saturday's event benefitted the Central Missouri Dream Factory, which helps grant wishes for children with chronic illnesses in mid-Missouri.

"Most Corvette shows are always for charity, so it's always a wonderful thing to come to support the clubs and the charities," Dean said.

For more information on the Mid-Missouri Corvette Club, you can click here to access their website.