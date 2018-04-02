Car rear ends Columbia school bus; no students hurt

COLUMBIA - A school bus was involved in a crash at Providence Road and Green Meadows Road Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was rear ended by a car. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m.

Columbia Public Schools said 21 Douglass High School students were on the bus. None of them were injured.

Parents were notified about the accident via text message, according to CPS. Another school bus was sent to pick up the students and bring them home.

The scene was cleared around 5 p.m.