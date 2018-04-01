Car Show Displays Different Models

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department rounded up a lot full of cars Saturday.

It was the Second Annual D.A.R.E. Car Show.

The event featured trucks and motorcycles and one of Carl Edwards' race cars.

Proceeds went to the local D.A.R.E. program as well as the Central Missouri Honor Flight.

About 80 cars competed in the show.