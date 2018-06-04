Car Sideswiped, Then Occupants Robbed

ST. LOUIS (AP) - What first appeared to be a car accident turned into an armed robbery in St. Louis.

Police say a man and woman were driving on Riverview Boulevard in north St. Louis around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when their car was sideswiped by a Chevrolet Silverado.

The victims stopped to assess damage. That's when three men got out of the truck, two with guns, and robbed the victims.

Police continue to search for suspects. No one was hurt.