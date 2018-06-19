Car Slides Off Roadway Into Lake

COLUMBIA - A car was found partially submerged in Fairview Lake early Monday morning.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a report of a green Subaru sinking into the lake near the intersection of Rollins Road and Eastlake Drive. The driver, who was the only person in the car, was able to get out of the car without injuries before the Fire Department's arrival. A tow truck then came within 30 minutes to remove the car from the lake.

Authorities reported between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department responded to seven car crashes across the city. Authorities say most of these accidents have not resulted in serious injuries, but the Fire Department wants to remind all drivers to drive slower and be careful when the streets are covered with snow.