Car stolen with baby inside; child is OK

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 2-month-old baby is unharmed after being taken during a car theft in St. Louis.

KMOX Radio reported the crime happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in north St. Louis when a man took a woman's car at a service station. Police said the woman went into the store and left the baby in her car. When she came out, the car — and the child — were gone.

The baby was dropped off unharmed a few miles away. Police found the child inside a restroom at Sherman Park.

The stolen car has been recovered, but no arrests have been made.