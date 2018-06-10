Car Strikes Benton County Pedestrian

BENTON COUNTY - David Hannah, 67, of Lincoln, Mo. died Saturday after a car struck him as he was walking on Route C at approximately 9 p.m. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hannah was attempting to cross the highway near Old U.S. 65 when 40-year-old Lance Treece's vehicle hit him.

The highway patrol said in the report rescue workers transported Hannah to Bothwell Regional Health Center where he later died. The highway patrol did not cite arrest information for Treece, and said the Benton County Sheriff's Department and the Lincoln Police Department assisted with this incident.