Car thefts increase in Cole County

COLUMBIA - The Cole County Sheriff's Department reports 17 cars have been broken into already this July. Some of the vehicles had items stolen and almost all of the cars were unlocked. The break ins happened late at night and in the early morning.

“I would like to remind everyone to lock their vehicles when they are not with them." Sheriff Greg White said. "Additionally, I suggest people not leave valuables in their vehicles while unattended.”

White also said to be observant in your neighborhood and watch your neighbor's property as well as your own.