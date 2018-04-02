Cardinal Dolan's Mother Relieved He Isn't Pope



ST. LOUIS - There is some disappointment in the St. Louis region that Cardinal Timothy Dolan - a St. Louis County native - isn't the new pope. That disappointment is not shared by his mother.

Shirley Dolan told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her son would have been a wonderful choice, but she is thankful in part because Dolan still comes home often and as pope, that would be impossible.

Dolan, who leads the New York Archdiocese, was considered a long-shot The former Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio was announced as pope on Wednesday, taking the name Pope Francis.

St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson expressed delight for the choice of a new pontiff. But when asked if he was disappointed that Dolan was not chosen, he replied, "How could you not be?"