Cardinals Acquire Branyan

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals Friday acquired power-hitting Russell Branyan from the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named later. The 31-year-old Branyan is a lifetime .229 hitter with 120 home runs and 298 RBIs. The Cardinals are his seventh team. Branyan was batting .198 with nine homers and 24 RBIs for the Phillies and Padres, and was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday. During his career, Branyan has played at third base, first base and outfield. He started all four games for the Padres in the Division Series against St. Louis last fall.