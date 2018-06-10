Cardinals Acquire Mujica for Former No. 1 Pick

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals acquired bullpen help at the trade deadline, getting right-hander Edward Mujica from the Miami Marlins for 2010 first-round draft pick Zack Cox.

The 28-year-old Mujica is 0-3 with a 4.38 ERA and two saves in 41 games and has held right-handed hitters to a .211 average. Last year he was 9-6 with a 2.96 ERA.

"We think he's going to be a nice fit," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said before Tuesday night's game at Colorado. "He's going to bring some experience and he's going to be able to help out some of our young pitchers. He's got a good arm and a good split. That split really works well for right-handed and left-handed hitters. He's coming off a strong year last year. He just has that reputation as being a guy who can come in and fill a few different roles for you at the back end of your bullpen. So, he's an exciting pickup for us and everybody is anxious for him to get here."

More than likely, Mujica will be used in the seventh or eighth inning as a setup man.

"That wouldn't be anything new for him," Matheny said. "That's what he's been doing. He's had quite a few holds in his career. He knows how to pitch with a lead."

The 23-year-old Cox was batting .254 with nine homers and 30 RBIs at Triple-A Memphis. He was the 25th overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft out of Arkansas and jumped from Class A Palm Beach to Double-A Springfield last season.

The Cardinals will announce a corresponding roster move after Mujica joins his new team in Colorado.

Matheny said Mujica was expected to arrive in time for Wednesday night's game against the Rockies.