Cardinals Activate Berkman, Recall LHP Freeman

WASHINGTON (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals activated OF-1B Lance Berkman from the 15-day disabled list and recalled left-hander Sam Freeman from Triple-A Memphis.

Berkman, out since Aug. 3 with a right knee injury, will initially be limited to a pinch-hitting role, manager Mike Matheny said Saturday before the Cardinals game against the Washington Nationals.

In 28 games this season for St. Louis, Berkman is batting .267 with two homers and 13 RBIs. He finished 4 of 17 (.235) in six games during his rehab stint with Memphis.

In 13 appearances this season for St. Louis, Freeman is 1-0 with 6.00 ERA over 12 innings.