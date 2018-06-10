Cardinals activate OF Holliday from 15-day DL

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals activated All-Star Matt Holliday from the 15-day disabled list and had him batting third against the New York Mets in their first game after the All-Star break.

Rookie left-hander Nick Greenwood was optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

The 35-year-old Holliday was sidelined with a right quadriceps strain on June 4. He was batting .303 with three homers and 26 RBIs in 52 games and was voted a starter on the National League All-Star team for the first time in his career but did not play due to injury.

Holliday, a seven-time All-Star, reached base safely in an NL-record 45 consecutive games to begin the season.

The Cardinals were 18-13 while Holliday was out.

Greenwood appeared in one game and is 0-1 with two earned runs allowed and zero outs recorded.