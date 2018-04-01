Cardinals Advance to NLCS Series

6 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Friday, October 07 2011 Oct 7, 2011 Friday, October 07, 2011 10:49:53 PM CDT October 07, 2011 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Chris Carpenter tossed a three hitter to outpitch old pal Roy Halladay in a duel for the ages and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 Friday night in the deciding Game 5 of their NL playoff series.

The wild-card Cardinals scored in the first inning when Rafael Furcal led off with a triple and Skip Schumaker followed with a double, and that was it.

The heavily favored Phillies never broke through against Carpenter. Ryan Howard grounded out to end the game and hurt his leg coming out of the batter's box -- he limped a couple of steps and then crumpled to the ground as St. Louis celebrated.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
11am 32°
12pm 33°
1pm 34°
2pm 33°