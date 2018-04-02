Cardinals Agree to 1-Year Deals with Boggs, Mujica

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to terms with pitchers Mitchell Boggs and Edward Mujica on one-year contracts, avoiding salary arbitration.

Boggs gets $1,475,000 after earning $506,000 last season. Mujica got a $3.2 million deal after making $1,625,000 a year ago.

Boggs appeared in a career-high 78 games last season and his 2.21 ERA ranked sixth among NL relievers. Mujica had a 1.03 ERA in 29 games after arriving in a trade-deadline deal from Miami, shoring up the St. Louis bullpen and not allowing a run in his first 18 games with the Cardinals.

The club also exchanged arbitration figures Friday with third baseman David Freese and pitchers Jason Motte and Marc Rzepczynski.

Freese, the MVP of the 2011 World Series and NLCS, asked for $3.75 million and was offered $2.4 million. Motte submitted $5.5 million and was offered $4.5 million. Rzepczynski requested $1.3 million while the Cardinals proposed $900,000.