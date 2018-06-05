Cardinals agree to terms with Weatherspoon

By: The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have announced they have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent linebacker Sean Weatherspoon.

The first-round draft pick from the University of Missouri in 2010, spent five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Weatherspoon agreed to a one-year contract, which is expected to be close to $4 million.

[Editor's note: this story has been edited to reflect information only relevant to former Mizzou player Sean Weatherspoon.]