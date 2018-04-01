Cardinals and Nationals Game Postponed

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals game scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed by a severe storm that set off a tornado siren. A day-night doubleheader was set for Wednesday with games at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The game was called after a delay of two hours and 21 minutes. Based on forecasts, the Cardinals announced 20 minutes before the scheduled first pitch that it would not begin on time. Heavy rain reached Busch Stadium about 20 minutes after the scheduled 7:15 p.m. start. Hail came down so hard some small cubes

pounded through the roof and into a back aisle of the press box. Thousands of fans stayed in their seats even after a tornado warning siren sounded, then sprinted up the aisles to relative safety.