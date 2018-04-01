Cardinals and Royals on All-Star Rosters

COLUMBIA - Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the summer classic on Saturday. Both the Cardinals and Royals have multiple All-Stars this year. Along with one former MIzzou pitcher Max Scherzer of the Detroit Tigers. This is Scherzer first time being an All-Star. So far in the first half of the season Scherzer has a 13-0 record with a 3.09 ERA. Also he is third in the MLB with 139 strikeouts.

Joining Scherzer on the American League team is Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez of the Royals. Both Gordon and Perez are making their first All-Star appearances. Gordon is hitting .292 with 8 homeruns and 46 RBI. Along with his gold clove caliber defense. Perez is hitting .302 which leads the Royals.

The Cardinals will have five players on the National League roster. Both catcher Yadier Molina and outfielder Carlos Beltran were selected by the fans to start the game. Molina leads the NL with a batting average of .346. Also Molina was the leading vote getter for the NL. This is Molina's 5th straight All-Star game. Beltran will make his 8th appearance in the All-Star game. First time All-Star's are second baseman Matt Carpenter and first baseman Allen Craig. Carpenter is in the top three in both runs batted in with 68 and batting average with a .325 average. Craig has been getting on base all season and has turned that into 64 runs scored good enough for second in the NL. The final Cardinal All-Star making his second appearance is Adam Wainwright. He is second in the NL with 11 wins and 5th with a 2.36 ERA.

The All-Star game will take place at CIti Field in New York City on July 16th.