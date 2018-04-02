Cardinals Announce 32-Game Spring-Training Schedule

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals will open their schedule of spring training games with a matchup against the Miami Marlins on Feb. 23 in Jupiter, Fla.

The Cardinals announced their 32-game spring training schedule on Friday. It includes 16 home and 16 road games through March 29, prior to the regular-season opener April 1 at Arizona.

St. Louis will actually play 20 games at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter. Four of those are technically away games against Miami because the Cardinals and Marlins share the complex.

A spring highlight will be March 7 when the Cardinals host the New York Yankees. It will be the first time since 2006 that the Yankees have played the Cardinals in Jupiter. The teams meet at the Yankees' complex in Tampa, Fla., on March 11.