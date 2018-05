Cardinals announce roster for NL Division Series

By: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Veterans Jason Motte, Mark Ellis and A.J. Pierzynski have been left off the St. Louis Cardinals' 25-player roster for the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team announced its roster Thursday, when the Cardinals worked out in 95-degree heat at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers have yet to release their roster. The deadline is Friday before the teams meet in Game 1.

The Cardinals chose 12 pitchers for their roster: left-handers Randy Choate, Sam Freeman and Marco Gonzalez; and right-handers John Lackey, Lance Lynn, Seth Maness, Carlos Martinez, Shelby Miller, Pat Neshek, Trevor Rosenthal, Michael Wacha and Adam Wainwright, who will start Game 1.

Catcher Yadier Molina will be backed up by Tony Cruz.

The infielders are Matt Adams, Matt Carpenter, Daniel Descalso, Pete Kozma, Jhonny Peralta and Kolten Wong. The five outfielders are Peter Bourjos, Randal Grichuk, Matt Holliday, Jon Jay and Oscar Taveras.