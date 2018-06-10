Cardinals Avoid Sweep with Win Over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- David Freese went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and Kyle Lohse allowed one run in eight innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals snap a three-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Matt Holliday scored the go-ahead run and added an RBI single in his first game since undergoing an appendectomy April 1 to help the Cardinals win for just the third time in nine games this season. Skip Schumaker added a two-run double in a three-run sixth that gave the Cardinals the lead for good.

Barry Zito (0-1) walked five batters, including two who later scored, and the Giants were unable to complete their first three-game sweep of the Cardinals since 2001.