Cardinals Beat Brewers Behind McClellan

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Unbeaten Kyle McClellan worked into the ninth inning to become the NL's third five-game winner and the St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen labored to get the final three outs in a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Colby Rasmus had a two-run double and Tyler Greene matched his career best with three hits for the NL Central-leading Cardinals, who took two of three in the series.

Albert Pujols, who led the league with 42 doubles last season, hit his second this year with a drive to the warning track that center fielder Carlos Gomez lost in the sun.