Cardinals Beat Cubs 6-1 in Series Opener at Busch

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Lance Berkman hit a three-run homer, Albert Pujols had a two-run shot and Jaime Garcia bounced back from the worst outing of his career to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Garcia (6-1) allowed a run and four hits over eight innings, improving to 4-0 with a sparkling 0.46 ERA in five home starts this season. He struck out eight and walked one in his first game since he surrendered 11 earned runs in a 15-4 loss at Colorado on May 28.

NL Central-leading St. Louis had dropped their last two games.

Chicago has lost four in a row and six seven. The Cubs had won their last five games in St. Louis.