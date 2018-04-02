Cardinals Beat the Braves

Jason Isringhausen finished for his 25th save. The win snapped the Cardinals' seven-game road losing streak. Play was halted with one out in the sixth inning and the Cardinals leading 5-to-2. Fans were told minutes before play resumed that the scheduled postgame fireworks had been postponed until after Wednesday night's game. The announcement drew loud boos form the estimated ten-thousand fans who waited through the two-hour, 52-minute rain delay. A Braves spokesman says the team's permit for fireworks expired at midnight.