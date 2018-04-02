Cardinals beats Pirates 7-0.

ST.LOUIS (AP)- Carlos Martinez pitched seven sharp innings, Matt Holliday hit an emotional home run and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-0 Friday night.

The Cardinals began the day training San Francisco by one game for the second NL wild-card spot.

Martinez (16-9) gave up five singles, walked one and struck out nine.

Holliday, out since Aug.12 because of a thumb injury, was activated off the disabled list at his request Friday. The club informed him earlier this week that it is not planning to bring him back next season.

Holliday was given a standing ovation before he pinch-hit in the seventh.

Jedd Gyorko hit his 29th homer and Brandon Moss hit his 28th for the Cardinals.