Cardinals Blank Blue Jays 5-0

By: The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) - Shelby Miller took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and finished with a three-hit shutout as the St. Louis Cardinals beat Toronto 5-0 on Saturday, snapping the Blue Jays' six-game winning streak.

Randal Grichuk hit his first career home run as the Cardinals won for only the third time in 11 games.

Miller (7-5) retired the first 13 batters before walking Adam Lind in the fifth.

Jose Reyes lined a single to right field with two outs in the sixth for Toronto's first hit. Melky Cabrera followed with a ball that nicked first baseman Allen Craig's glove for a double, but Miller struck out Jose Bautista swinging at a high fastball to end the inning.

Mark Buehrle (10-2) had won six straight decisions. Grichuk's solo homer was the only run Buehrle allowed in seven innings.