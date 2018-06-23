Cardinals, Blues and NRA Make for Busy Time in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- This weekend is shaping up to be a busy one in St. Louis.

The National Rifle Association's annual meeting is expected to draw more than 65,000 people, making it the largest convention in the city this year. The Cardinals are playing their first home games of the season against the rival Chicago Cubs. And the Blues, who opened the NHL playoffs Thursday, play Game 2 against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Sunday morning brings the Go! St. Louis marathon, half-marathon and marathon relay, with more than 15,000 runners expected.