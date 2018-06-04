Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates

21 hours 11 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Sports
By: Sarah Hempelmann, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started the game on Sunday with a bang!

Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna hit his fourth career-grand slam in the first inning.

The scoreboard remained empty for the Pirates after Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha delivered 8 no-hit innings. 

In the bottom of the 8th, Yairo Munoz hit an RBI to left field, bringing in first baseman Jose Martinez.

The game ended in a 5-0 shutout for the Cardinals.

Veteran Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is expected to return on Tuesday when the Cardinals host the Florida Marlins.

