Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started the game on Sunday with a bang!
Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna hit his fourth career-grand slam in the first inning.
The scoreboard remained empty for the Pirates after Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha delivered 8 no-hit innings.
In the bottom of the 8th, Yairo Munoz hit an RBI to left field, bringing in first baseman Jose Martinez.
The game ended in a 5-0 shutout for the Cardinals.
Veteran Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is expected to return on Tuesday when the Cardinals host the Florida Marlins.
More News
Grid
List
COLE COUNTY - After months of searching, Cole County Emergency Medical Services has finally hired a new deputy chief, Matthew... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – On his first full day in office, Gov. Mike Parson said his goal is to bring people... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man accused of kicking a child and causing the girl's death faces a charge of second-degree murder,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Racial disproportion in police vehicle stops is creating concern for community leaders. Members of Empower Missouri, Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two men on Saturday in connection with a series of purse thefts at different parks around... More >>
in
BEAUFORT (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in eastern Missouri. The... More >>
in
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured, some seriously, when... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - A team-up between Osage County Sheriffs deputies and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force led to two arrests... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Bicyclists in Columbia will soon have a safer riding route. The city’s Bike Boulevard will connect the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It's back to school for some Columbia children as the first day of summer school kicks off Monday.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started the game on Sunday with a bang! Cardinals left fielder Marcell... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The game was scoreless for the first two innings on Sunday. The Oakland Athletics were first... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dogs and their owners attended the first ever Second Chance Rescue Reunion Sunday at the LogBoat Brewing Company.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank has started an initiative to provide less canned foods and more healthy... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A car may be a simple luxury many take for granted, but those without one often face hurdles.... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton Police Department responded to Fulton Medical Center early Sunday morning after a man, whose name was not... More >>
in
(AP) — An attorney for President Donald Trump stressed Sunday that the president's legal team would contest any effort to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A car crash Friday evening left a child injured and in the hospital. Police said 51-year-old... More >>
in