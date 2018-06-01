Cardinals claim Lackey in Boston trade

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have traded right-hander John Lackey to the St. Louis Cardinals for right-hander Joe Kelly and outfielder Allen Craig before Thursday's deadline, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither club announced the trade.

Earlier, the Red Sox sent their top starter, left-hander Jon Lester, to the Oakland Athletics with outfielder Jonny Gomes and cash for slugging outfielder Yoenis Cespedes and a 2015 draft pick.

Lackey was 11-7 with a 3.60 ERA as the No. 2 starter in Boston's rotation.

Kelly is 2-2 with a 4.37 ERA in seven starts. He has made four starts since being activated from the disabled list on July 11. Craig is batting .237 with seven homers and 44 RBIs.