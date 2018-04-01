Cardinals Climb in National League

DENVER, Co. - The Cardinals cling to a slim lead over Pittsburgh in the National League Central. Just one game separates the Cards and Bucs. Wednesday night, St. Louis sent 16 game winner Adam Wainwright to the mound in Colorado against the Rockies.

Bottom of the first, Troy Tulowitzki hit a single to right, and two runs come in to score. 2-0 Rockies.

In the top of the third, Wainwright helped his cause with a double to left and gets an RBI, cutting the Rockie lead to 1. Stll top of the third, Matt Carpenter singled to bring in a run and tie the game up at 2-2.

In the top of the 4th it was a tie game at 2-2. Wainright got another at bat and singled under the glove of the third baseman, and scored a run to make it 3-2 Cardinals. Bottom of that inning, the Rockies were threatening, but Wainright struck out Corey Dickerson to end the inning.

Top of the fifth, Yadier Molina singled on a line drive to right field, driving in Matt Holliday. Molina is thrown out trying to stretch that hit into a double. The score is 4-2 Cardinals.

Bottom of the sixth, Charlie Blackmon doubled on a line drive to left field and Holliday can't quite get to the ball. Todd Helton scores, cutting the Redbird lead to 1.

But, the Cardinals would hold off and go on to win the game 4-3.