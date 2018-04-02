Cardinals defeat Pittsburgh, avoid four-game sweep

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals finally got the best of the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, winning game four of their series 5-1.

The Pirates had won the first three games of the series.

St. Louis got the win thanks in big part to the strongest outing from a Cardinal starter in the series. Pitcher Adam Wainwright tied a season-high with nine strikeouts while only allowing one run in seven innings of work.

Offensively, the Cards did their damage in the middle innings. After trailing 1-0, Aledmys Diaz scored on a wild pitch to tie the game in the fourth. In the fifth, Randal Grichuk gave St. Louis the lead with a solo home run to left field.

Grichuk now has nine homers on the season.

Stephen Piscotty put this one out of reach with a three-run home run in the very next inning. The shot was originally called a two-run double, but after review, the umpire overturned the call.

With the win, the Cardinals improve to 44-41 on the season. St. Louis will take a road trip to Milwaukee for its next game on Friday, July 8 at 7:10 p.m.