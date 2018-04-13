Cardinals drop two out of three to Brewers

ST. LOUIS - With Wednesday afternoon's loss, the St. Louis Cardinals lost their second game in a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Veteran starting pitcher Adam Wainwright was able to go seven innings for the Cardinals on Wednesday, giving up three runs on eight hits. A 9th inning home run by Tommy Pham was not enough to tie the game. The Brewers won by a score of 3-2.

Each of the first two games of the series needed extra innings to be decided.

Monday night's game was back and forth early on. A sacrifice fly from Dexter Fowler in the bottom of the 9th tied the game. New closer Greg Holland made his first appearance in a Cardinals uniform, walking four hitters to give the Brewers the 4-3 lead and the eventual victory.

Tuesday night was highlighted by a series of late inning comebacks by the Cardinals. Tied 1-1 in the 9th, the Brewers took the lead on a single by Domingo Santana. The Cardinals were able to answer in the bottom of the 9th as Tommy Pham scored on a wild pitch. The Brewers retook the lead in the 10th with a single by Orlando Arcia, and the Cardinals tied the game again on a Greg Garcia single. The Cardinals were finally able to pull ahead on a two-run walk-off home run by Matt Carpenter in the bottom of the 11th, giving them the 5-3 victory.

This series brings the Cardinals to an overall record of 5-7. They will be back in action Thursday evening in Cincinnati for game one of a four-game series with the Reds.