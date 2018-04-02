Cardinals Face Pujols in LA

ANAHEIM, Ca. - Albert Pujols faced the Cardinals for the first time since leaving St. Louis after the 2011 season. Pujols bolted the Gateway City for California, and a ten-year, $240 million deal.

While he won three National League Most Valuable Player awards with the Cardinals, Pujols has struggled with the Angels, batting just 249 this season, after a career low 285 batting average last year.

Pujols batted against Lance Lynn with a man on and one out in the bottom of the 1st. Albert struck out; The Angels threw out J.B. Shuck attempting to steal, and were scoreless after one.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Angels up 1-0, former Royal Alberto Callaspo singled to left to drive in a run, making it 2-0. Then Erick Aybar singled to drive in Mark Trumbo, 3-0 Angels.

They still were not done in the 2nd inning. Shuck hits it up middle and another run scores, for a 4-0 lead.

Then it's 5-0, with Pujols up as 9th man to come to the plate in the 2nd inning. Lynn would strike him out for the 2nd time.

The Angels would go on to win the game, 5-1.