Cardinals Fall from First Place

OAKLAND, Ca. - The Cardinals have fallen out first place. Red hot Pittsburgh pushed past St.Louis into sole posseession of the top spot in the Natonal League Central. Sunday, the Cards were in Oakland for another game with the A's.

In the top of the 1st, Carlos Beltran had a 2-run homer to left center to make it 2-0 Cards. Next batter Allen Craig then smacked a solo homer to left - 3-0 St. Louis.

In the bottom of that inning, with the score 3-1, Yoenis Cespedes doubled to right center. Jed Lowrie scores, and the Cards had a one-run lead.

At the top of the 3rd, Matt Carpenter also had a solo homer to right, putting the Redbirds up 4-2. In the 4th, however, with Cards up 5-4, Jed Lowrie powered a 2-run homer to right to give the Athletic's a 6-5 lead.

Into the 7th, Josh Donaldson homers to right.

Oakland takes the game with a score of 7-5.