Cardinals fall to Tampa Bay Rays

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jake Odorizzi allowed two runs over 5 2-3 innings and Yunel Escobar highlighted a five-run fifth inning with a two-run double to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

It was the Rays' season-high sixth straight win. They have outscored the opposition 36-11 during the run.

Evan Longoria added a solo homer in the ninth for Tampa Bay.

St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright, making his first appearance since starting for the NL in the All-Star game, gave up six runs, four earned, in 4 2-3 innings. Wainwright (12-5) was trying to become the first 13-game winner in the NL. He walked four and hit a batter in his second-shortest outing of the season. He allowed seven earned runs in 4 1-3 innings in a 9-4 loss to San Francisco on May 30.

Matt Carpenter and Matt Holliday hit solo home runs for the Cardinals.