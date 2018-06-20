Cardinals GM Says Albert Pujols' Return Timetable is Fluid

ST. LOUIS - Albert Pujols was initially given a 4-6 week recovery timetable for his fractured wrist, but as you'd expect from someone who's never played fewer than 143 games in a season he's already talking about getting back in the lineup.

News that Pujols would likely be in a soft cast for four weeks seemingly ruled out a return at the front end of his timetable, but general manager John Mozeliak told Joe Strauss of the St. Louis Post Dispatch that "everything is fluid" and there's a CT scan scheduled for next week.

Pujols sounds doubly frustrated by the injury because it's not something he can simply play through by being tough, which he's done plenty of in previous seasons.

In his absence manager Tony La Russa indicated to Strauss that rookie Mark Hamilton will likely get at least a couple starts per week at first base, with Lance Berkman seeing the bulk of the time there and Jon Jay getting more action in right field.