Cardinals lose ground in wild card race, fall 11-1

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a grand slam, German Marquez pitched five solid innings for his first major league win and the Colorado Rockies slowed the St. Louis Cardinals' playoff chase with an 11-1 victory on Wednesday.

The Cardinals entered the day tied with New York and San Francisco atop the NL wild-card standings. The Mets and Giants both played later.

Arenado broke open the game in the second with his NL-leading 39th home run of the season. His fourth career slam made it 6-1.

Luke Weaver (1-4) was roughed up by the Rockies, surrendering seven hits and six runs in two innings. Before this game, the right-hander had allowed 12 earned runs in his last seven starts combined.

This was a memorable day for Marquez (1-0), who made his first big league start after three appearances out of the bullpen. He allowed one run and struck out three.