Cardinals Lose to Giants in Game Five of NLCS

5 years 5 months 1 week ago Friday, October 19 2012 Oct 19, 2012 Friday, October 19, 2012 9:32:00 PM CDT October 19, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Barry Zito pitched the San Francisco Giants back into the NL championship series, dominating into the eighth inning of a 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night that narrowed their deficit to 3-2.
The defending champion Cardinals might have thrown away a chance to clinch a second straight World Series trip. Pitcher Lance Lynn's toss on a possible forceout deflected off the second-base bag, paving the way for the Giants' four-run fourth.
Pablo Sandoval homered for the second straight night and Zito made an extremely rare offensive contribution with a perfectly executed bunt for an RBI single.
Game 6 will be in San Francisco on Sunday, with Ryan Vogelson pitching for the Giants against Chris Carpenter.

