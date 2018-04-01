Cardinals Lose to Nationals Again

Chris Carpenter pitched six innings. St. Louis didn't score until the sixth inning when third baseman Scott Spiezio homered to deep right field and brought in two other runs. Yadier Molina also scored a homerun in the seventh inning. In the ninth inning, Preston Wilson homered to left field allowing 1 RBI bringing the score to 6-5. St. Louis couldn't stay on top as Washington hit the last two runs in the ninth inning for the win. The Cardinals will play at Arizona on Thursday night.