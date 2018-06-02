Cardinals Manager Returns
AP-MO--Missouri News Preview,0483Missouri News Preview Good morning. Here is the latest update of the top Missouri stories in sight at this hour, as well as a preview of the AP's expected report for Tuesday AMs.LATE DEVELOPMENTS: CARDINALS-LA RUSSA ST. LOUIS -- Tony La Russa will return for his 13th season with the St. Louis Cardinals, a team official told The Associated Press on Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement had not been made, did not know details of the contract. A news conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. CDT Monday at Busch Stadium. By Jim Salter. AP Photos.TUESDAY AMs PREVIEW: LURAY -- Greg Crowley's mean streak stretches almost as long as his 20-year teaching resume. There was the time he broke the jaw of a 19-year-old former student in Prairie Home. A fight during a Johnson County junior high basketball game that bloodied the mouth of an opposing player's grandfather. In 2000, already on his fifth teaching job in a decade, Crowley resigned from the Kingston school district following sexual harassment and misconduct complaints by at least a dozen students. But those troubles didn't prevent him from getting at least three more teaching jobs elsewhere in the state -- including a position as elementary school principal and superintendent of the tiny Luray district in Clark County, near the Iowa and Illinois borders. KANSAS CITY -- Closing arguments were scheduled for Monday in the case of a woman who killed a pregnant woman and cut the baby from her womb. COLUMBIA -- Stagnant salaries, crowded classrooms and political interference are just some of the problems University of Missouri professors face, according to a faculty forum Monday. ST. LOUIS -- Humane Society of Missouri officials continue to evaluate 26 dogs taken from an alleged dogfighting ring in southeast Missouri, but fear many or all of the dogs may have to be euthanized.ALREADY MOVED: -- BC-MO--Emerson-Giuliani -- BC-BBN--Cardinals-La Russa -- BC-KS--Abortion Fight FYI: These coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date. Developments that change our plans as listed in the morning preview will be spelled out in a section near the top of the 2:30 p.m. digest. Information in this preview is not for publication or broadcast. The day supervisor is Amy Shafer. She can be reached in the Kansas City bureau at 800-852-4844 or 816-421-4844. Other key numbers: Columbia bureau: 573-875-8131 Jefferson City bureau: 573-636-9415 St. Louis bureau: 314-241-2496 Springfield bureau: 417-831-3158 Washington regional: 202-776-9539. Technical assistance: 800-266-6752 Please remember that the strength of your Missouri AP report depends upon your story and photo contributions. The AP, Kansas City (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-10-22-07 1007CDT
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
in
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
in